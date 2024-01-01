https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543953Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHen on nest piggy bank (1900) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8543953View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2200 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 27.74 MBFree DownloadHen on nest piggy bank (1900) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More