https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543961
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543961

View CC0 License

Love the Sentinel (1773–1776) painting by Ailsa Mellon Bruce Collection. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

