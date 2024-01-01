rawpixel
Woman with green shawl (1927) aesthetic painting by Cyprien Eugene Boulet. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543962

View CC0 License

