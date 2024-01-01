rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543964
Aesthetic lithograph rose vase. Original public domain image by Nathaniel Currier from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Aesthetic lithograph rose vase. Original public domain image by Nathaniel Currier from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543964

View CC0 License

