rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543976
Tile with profile of a woman (1868-1962) glazed ceramics by Minton, Hollins & Co. Original public domain image from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tile with profile of a woman (1868-1962) glazed ceramics by Minton, Hollins & Co. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543976

View CC0 License

Tile with profile of a woman (1868-1962) glazed ceramics by Minton, Hollins & Co. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More