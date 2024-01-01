rawpixel
Cloud Study, Stormy Sunset (1821-1822) painting by John Constable. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543984

View CC0 License

