https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543986Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPocket watch bank (20th century) Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8543986View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1388 x 1736 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1388 x 1736 px | 300 dpi | 13.83 MBFree DownloadPocket watch bank (20th century) Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More