https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543997Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage man and tigers. Original public domain image by Whitney & Grimwood from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8543997View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 953 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2780 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6301 x 7933 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6301 x 7933 px | 300 dpi | 286.06 MBFree DownloadAesthetic vintage man and tigers. Original public domain image by Whitney & Grimwood from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More