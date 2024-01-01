rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544020
Printed Calico (1937) watercolor by Arelia Arbo. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Printed Calico (1937) watercolor by Arelia Arbo. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544020

View CC0 License

Printed Calico (1937) watercolor by Arelia Arbo. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More