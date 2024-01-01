https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544022Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic lithograph gorilla. Original public domain image by Harry Ryle Hopps from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544022View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 798 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2326 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8318 x 12514 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8318 x 12514 px | 300 dpi | 595.66 MBFree DownloadAesthetic lithograph gorilla. Original public domain image by Harry Ryle Hopps from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More