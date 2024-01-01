rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544023
Pisa bell tower, aesthetic print. Original public domain image by George Ledwall Taylor from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pisa bell tower, aesthetic print. Original public domain image by George Ledwall Taylor from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544023

View CC0 License

Pisa bell tower, aesthetic print. Original public domain image by George Ledwall Taylor from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More