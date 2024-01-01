rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544025
Aesthetic U.S. flag, guns for stripes, planes for stars. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
Aesthetic U.S. flag, guns for stripes, planes for stars. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
8544025

View CC0 License

Aesthetic U.S. flag, guns for stripes, planes for stars. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

