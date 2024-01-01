rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544027
Love as Folly (1773–1776) painting by Ailsa Mellon Bruce Collection. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544027

View CC0 License

