https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Chandelier with the Virgin Mary Holding the Christ Child (1816–1900) watercolor by Sir Frederic William Burton. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544029View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 999 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2915 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3290 x 3950 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3290 x 3950 px | 300 dpi | 74.4 MBFree DownloadA Chandelier with the Virgin Mary Holding the Christ Child (1816–1900) watercolor by Sir Frederic William Burton. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More