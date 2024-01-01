https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic US flag. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544030View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1430 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2502 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5059 x 3617 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1430 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5059 x 3617 px | 300 dpi | 104.74 MBFree DownloadAesthetic US flag. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More