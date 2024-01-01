rawpixel
Nursery rhythm (1845-1915) aesthetic painting by Walter Crane. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Nursery rhythm (1845-1915) aesthetic painting by Walter Crane. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544038

View CC0 License

