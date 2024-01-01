rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544041
Young warrior head (1894) bronze sculpture by Emmanuel Hannaux. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young warrior head (1894) bronze sculpture by Emmanuel Hannaux. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544041

View CC0 License

Young warrior head (1894) bronze sculpture by Emmanuel Hannaux. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More