https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544041Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung warrior head (1894) bronze sculpture by Emmanuel Hannaux. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544041View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5438 x 5438 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5438 x 5438 px | 300 dpi | 169.25 MBFree DownloadYoung warrior head (1894) bronze sculpture by Emmanuel Hannaux. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More