https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544047Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage air travel, aesthetic drawing. Original public domain image by Harry Grant Dart from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544047View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 840 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2449 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5273 x 7536 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5273 x 7536 px | 300 dpi | 227.41 MBFree DownloadVintage air travel, aesthetic drawing. Original public domain image by Harry Grant Dart from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More