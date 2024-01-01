rawpixel
Hand of a seated Buddha (12th century) bronze sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Hand of a seated Buddha (12th century) bronze sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544072

View CC0 License

