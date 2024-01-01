https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544074Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe cradle of liberty (1813-1891) aesthetic chromolithograph by Lossing, Benson John. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544074View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2006 x 2934 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2006 x 2934 px | 300 dpi | 33.72 MBFree DownloadThe cradle of liberty (1813-1891) aesthetic chromolithograph by Lossing, Benson John. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More