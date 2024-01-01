rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544074
The cradle of liberty (1813-1891) aesthetic chromolithograph by Lossing, Benson John. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The cradle of liberty (1813-1891) aesthetic chromolithograph by Lossing, Benson John. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544074

View CC0 License

The cradle of liberty (1813-1891) aesthetic chromolithograph by Lossing, Benson John. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More