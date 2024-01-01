https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSky-scrapers of Philadelphia, aesthetic printing. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8544082View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 957 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2791 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5686 x 7130 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5686 x 7130 px | 300 dpi | 232.02 MBFree DownloadSky-scrapers of Philadelphia, aesthetic printing. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More