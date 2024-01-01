rawpixel
Dorothy meets the Cowardly Lion, from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz first edition (1900) by L. Frank Baum, illustrated by…
Dorothy meets the Cowardly Lion, from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz first edition (1900) by L. Frank Baum, illustrated by William Denslow's. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544110

View CC0 License

