rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544133
Clock shaped piggy bank (20th century) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Clock shaped piggy bank (20th century) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544133

View CC0 License

Clock shaped piggy bank (20th century) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More