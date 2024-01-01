rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544147
Elephant and clown (1889) etching by Henri Charles Gu&eacute;rard. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Elephant and clown (1889) etching by Henri Charles Guérard. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8544147

View CC0 License

Elephant and clown (1889) etching by Henri Charles Guérard. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More