https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544801Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic woman portrait psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8544801View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2397 x 2397 px | 300 dpi | 60.77 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2397 x 2397 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic woman portrait psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore