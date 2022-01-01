https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546840Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic smiling moon illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8546840View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1875 x 1875 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1875 x 1875 px | 300 dpi | 20.15 MBAesthetic smiling moon illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore