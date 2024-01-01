https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547845Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite wine glass collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8547845View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 157.76 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :White wine glass collage element psdMore