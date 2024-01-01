https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBook & glasses collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8547847View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 4184 x 2788 px | 300 dpi | 92.92 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4184 x 2788 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Book & glasses collage element psdMore