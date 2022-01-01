https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548156Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Virgin Mary chandelier psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8548156View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3700 x 3700 px | 300 dpi | 106.79 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3700 x 3700 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic Virgin Mary chandelier psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore