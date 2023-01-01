https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553129Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCryptocurrency desktop wallpaper, digital finance remixed vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 8553129View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 47.09 MBVectors can scale to any size.Presentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 2813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cryptocurrency desktop wallpaper, digital finance remixed vectorMore