https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558304Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage logo png journal sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8558304View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSVGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3200 x 4000 pxSVG | 2.3 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Vintage logo png journal sticker, transparent backgroundMore