https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558589Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack line png label frame, ornate design on transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8558589View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxSVG | 15.82 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Black line png label frame, ornate design on transparent backgroundMore