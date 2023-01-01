https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559439Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMinimal badge png sticker, rose gold square design, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8559439View LicensePNGSVGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4001 pxSVG | 2.54 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Minimal badge png sticker, rose gold square design, transparent backgroundMore