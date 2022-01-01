https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559947Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Buddha head sculpture png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8559947View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3571 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic Buddha head sculpture png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore