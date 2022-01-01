https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559949Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Buddha head sculpture psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8559949View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 153.99 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3571 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic Buddha head sculpture psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore