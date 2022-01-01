https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Khmer's head of Vishnu. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8560067View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 4166 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3333 x 4166 px | 300 dpi | 79.5 MBAesthetic Khmer's head of Vishnu. Remastered by rawpixelMore