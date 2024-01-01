https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntique clay teapot collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8560205View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2663 px | 300 dpi | 80.31 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2663 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Antique clay teapot collage element psdMore