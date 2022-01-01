https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8560258Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic angel marble sculpture. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8560258View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 241.88 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic angel marble sculpture. Remastered by rawpixelMore