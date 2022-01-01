https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561027Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage postage stamp psd. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8561027View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1660 x 934 px | 300 dpi | 13.37 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1660 x 934 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic vintage postage stamp psd. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. More