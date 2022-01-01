https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Buddha head png on transparent background, limestone sculpture. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8561202View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3120 x 3900 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic Buddha head png on transparent background, limestone sculpture. Remastered by rawpixelMore