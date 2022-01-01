https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562703Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage dandelion illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8562703View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3112 x 3891 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3112 x 3891 px | 300 dpi | 69.33 MBAesthetic vintage dandelion illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore