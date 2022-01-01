https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564252Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic Mohini png on transparent background, Vishnu in female form. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8564252View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3333 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic Mohini png on transparent background, Vishnu in female form. Remastered by rawpixelMore