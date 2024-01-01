https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564310Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSweet and sour vegetable stir fry collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8564310View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3194 x 3194 px | 300 dpi | 94.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3194 x 3194 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Sweet and sour vegetable stir fry collage element psdMore