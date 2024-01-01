https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite daisy collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8564360View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3543 x 3543 px | 300 dpi | 98.92 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3543 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :White daisy collage element psdMore