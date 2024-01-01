https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564385Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrog lovers figure collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8564385View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3538 x 2831 px | 300 dpi | 87.93 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3538 x 2831 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Frog lovers figure collage element psdMore