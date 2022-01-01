https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8564776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic woman sculpture psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8564776View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2367 x 3549 px | 300 dpi | 92.88 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2367 x 3549 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic woman sculpture psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore