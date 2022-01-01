https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8565433Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic floral frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8565433View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4534 x 3239 px | 300 dpi | 121.8 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4534 x 3239 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic floral frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore