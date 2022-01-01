https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8565434Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic floral frame illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8565434View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4534 x 3239 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4534 x 3239 px | 300 dpi | 84.07 MBAesthetic floral frame illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore