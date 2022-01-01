https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8566713Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage aesthetic piece of paper illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8566713View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 12.91 MBVintage aesthetic piece of paper illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore