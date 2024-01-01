https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567290Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed rose collage element, isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8567290View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2614 x 3920 px | 300 dpi | 74.34 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2614 x 3920 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Red rose collage element, isolated image psdMore